GOP Rep. Westerman: Biden ‘Ill-Advised’ on Middle East Trip

Tuesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR) criticized President Joe Biden for his trip to the Middle East.

The Arkansas lawmaker described Biden as being “ill-advised” on the trip.

“I don’t think anybody should be surprised how this trip went,” he said. “He was ill-advised. I don’t know who is coming up with this stuff over at the White House. But what were they thinking to go to Saudi Arabia to beg them for oil? And you’re dealing with a cartel. They’re not going to deal with you. What the President should have done is gone to Texas, gone to Louisiana, maybe Pennsylvania or North Dakota. Maybe even go to Alaska and deal with American producers where we can increase supply.”

“I mean, the administration is on the right track,” Westerman continued. “They realize there’s a supply shortage, but that supply should be coming domestically. Not coming from OPEC or any of these other countries. Plus, that this administration seems to want to deal with other than dealing with American producers.”

