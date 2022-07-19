Rubio: Biden ‘Not the Same Person’ He Was as Vice President

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) commented on President Joe Biden’s capability of being commander-in-chief.

According to the Florida Republican lawmaker, there is a noticeable difference in Biden’s condition as vice president during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

“Look, I didn’t start with Joe Biden in the Senate,” he said. “So, I can’t claim I’ve known who he was then. But I did interact with him when he was vice president. This is not the same person. I mean, clearly, not the same person, and everybody changes over time, but clearly, he’s not the same person.”

“So, I can’t tell you from intellectual, cognitive perspective how well he understands because I don’t work in the White House,” Rubio continued. “I can tell you what my eyes see, and I can’t tell you what our adversaries see, and I can’t tell you what our allies around the world see.”

