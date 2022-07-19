Scarborough: Herschel Walker GOP Nomination ‘Speaks Ill of This Country’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday slammed Georgia GOP U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

Scarborough joked that he needed an “Ovaltine decoder ring” to understand what the former football star said in his “rambling comments.” He added the “fact that this guy has been selected by any major party speaks ill of this country.”

“Former football legend and Republican Senate candidate from Georgia Herschel Walker has raised eyebrows several times for his exaggerated and sometimes shocking comments,” co-host Mika Brzezinski stated to open the segment.

“What about his rambling comments?” Scarborough replied before airing clips of Walker discussing climate change, gun control and evolution.

“You know, when I hear this, this makes me think of listening to Donald Trump saying man, person, woman, camera, tape, or whatever he said. He sounds like Daniel Webster there,” he said.

Scarborough added, “But I listen to Herschel Walker, and I swear I feel like I need my Ovaltine decoder ring because I have no idea what he’s saying. There have been conservatives who write for the National Review who said the mere fact that this guy has been selected by any major party speaks ill of this country.”

