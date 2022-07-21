Dem Border Mayor Pro-Tem: Our Residents Are ‘Happy’ with Migrants Being Sent to DC, NYC, They Have More Resources

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Eagle Pass, TX Mayor Pro-Tem Yolanda Ramon (D) reacted to New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) expressing frustration over migrants being sent to their cities by pointing out that those cities probably have greater resources to deal with the issue than Eagle Pass does and that “I don’t think you will find one person in Eagle Pass that says they’re not happy with” seeing migrants sent to New York and DC because “We’ve been going through it for over a year.”

Ramon said, “We don’t have the infrastructure that it takes to house all these people like she’s saying. I think they have a little more of that up there in Washington and New York. We definitely don’t here. On the border, we’re a small community. We don’t have the manpower. We don’t have the infrastructure. So, I hear her pain. But, you know what? Busing them to Washington is a state initiative and I don’t think you will find one person in Eagle Pass that says they’re not happy with it. We’ve been going through it for over a year.”

