Lofgren: Secret Service Recently Obtained Private Counsel

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline ” that the U.S. Secret Service has retained its own outside lawyers.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace asked, “One of the things that has come out in the last 48 and 24 hours is the very obvious fact that the Secret Service deleted text messages and that they’ve known for a long time that text messages on or around January 5 and 6 shouldn’t be deleted. In terms of the Secret Service’s duty to protect the president and the vice president of the United States and their families, I can’t fathom anyone deleting any of their communications from that day, from the agency in charge of protecting their lives.”

She added, “The Secret Service seems so essential. Do you anticipate subpoenaing some of the agents? Do you want to talk to them again?”

Lofgren said, “We do want to talk to them. They have retained private counsel, which is unusual, but they have a right to do that. There will be more information this evening on the effort of the president to move to the Capitol, and one other testimony earlier was that this is not a last-minute decision.”

Wallace said, “Let me ask you something about the Secret Service. Had they newly retained private counsel, or have their interactions with the Select Committee been through private counsel?”

Lofgren said, “I think is new.”

Wallace said, “Since the evidence had been presented by the public?”

Lofgren said, “I can’t give you an exact day, but it is new.”

Wallace said, “That’s also an interesting development.”

