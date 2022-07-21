Psaki: WH Needs to Show Biden ‘Active,’ Serving as President’ While Battling COVID

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday reacted to President Joe Biden testing positive for COVID-19 at the age of 79.

Biden, who has been vaccinated four times, is said to be experiencing “very mild symptoms.”

Psaki told MSNBC’s “Yasmin Vossoughian Reports” that the White House had been “preparing” for the president to test positive. She said it was important for Biden to be shown as “active and serving as president” while he battled the coronavirus.

“I think [the White House has] been preparing for this probably for several months now given the percentage of people in the country who have tested positive,” Psaki outlined.

“Now, what they need to do over the next couple of days is show him working and show him still active and serving as president, and I’m certain they’ll likely do that,” she added.

Psaki advised that Biden was experiencing mild symptoms in part because he took “precautions” and had been boosted.

“He has obviously a doctor who is his personal doctor. Every president has access to the best medical care in the world,” she said. “[F]ortunately, every White House, regardless of whether you’re going through a pandemic or not, is prepared for the president to serve in a variety of places, locations including recovering from COVID in the White House.”

