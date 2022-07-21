Joe Biden Tests Positive for Coronavirus

President Joe Biden tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday morning, the White House revealed, just hours after returning from a trip to Massachusetts.

The White House said Biden, age 79, is only experiencing “very mild symptoms” and is fully vaccinated and boosted with four shots of the coronavirus vaccine.

The president’s last negative coronavirus test was Tuesday, the White House revealed, indicating it is possible he was positive during his trip to Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Biden was not seen wearing a mask in public during his trip, as he met and traveled with Massachusetts officials to deliver a speech warning of the dangers of climate change. He also spent time shaking hands and greeting Democrat officials after his speech.

White House doctor Dr. Kevin O’Connor revealed in a letter that Biden has a runny nose, a cough, and is experiencing “fatigue” and that his symptoms began “yesterday evening.”

Biden will undergo treatment of the antiviral therapy treatment Paxlovid, according to the White House, as he recovers from the virus.

White House officials stressed Biden would continue to hold meetings at the White House via phone and video conferencing through Zoom, despite his illness.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” the White House said,

Biden was scheduled to leave for a trip to Pennsylvania on Thursday where he planned to deliver a speech about crime and gun control and participate in a fundraiser later Thursday evening before traveling to his home in Delaware. Those events have been canceled.

The president will “continue to work in isolation until he tests negative” the White House said.

Although First Lady Jill Biden is considered a close contact of the president, she tested negative for the virus and will travel to Detroit and Georgia for her previously scheduled events according to reports. Aides to the First Lady said she would wear a mask and continue to social distance out of safety.

Jill Biden will spend the weekend in Delaware, the first lady’s office confirmed, leaving the president at the White House by himself.

Hours earlier, Biden scolded Americans who remained unvaccinated for the coronavirus.

“They’ve got a problem,” he told reporters after returning from his trip Wednesday evening.

“It’s not in their interest or the public’s interest not to get vaccinated,” he continued. “We have the capacity to control it. They should get vaccinated now.”