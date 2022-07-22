Tenney: Zeldin Attacker Committed a Federal Crime, Where Is Merrick Garland?

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) argued that the attack on New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) on Thursday was attempted murder and the attacker should face harsher charges than attempted assault in the second degree. She also stated that the attacker should be facing additional charges at the federal level for attempting to kill a member of Congress.

Tenney said, “First of all, why was this person charged with attempted assault? It was attempted murder. He said, ‘You’re done.’ … And he had a dangerous weapon in his hand. And then also, Lee Zeldin, my colleague…is also a sitting member of Congress. There is a federal statute…that covers that. This is a felony under federal statutes. Where is [Attorney General] Merrick Garland? Where are the local [U.S. Attorneys] in New York State…the FBI? Why aren’t they protecting this Congressman whose life was threatened at a rally, at a public rally? And also spurred on by Kathy Hochul, our Governor, who urged people to come and protest and stand up to Lee Zeldin, much the way Maxine Waters and other Democratic operatives have done.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett