DeSantis: Kamala Harris the Best Impeachment, 25th Amendment Insurance Biden Could Have

Friday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) explained why he was initially wrong about President Joe Biden’s selection of then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his vice-presidential running mate in 2020.

However, he said despite Harris’ shortcomings, she, as an alternative to Biden, should Biden be ousted through impeachment or the 25th Amendment was not a viable option as commander-in-chief in the eyes of many.

“So here’s the thing – I thought Biden picking her at first was like the worst decision ever because she’s not great,” DeSantis said. “But she’s like the best impeachment insurance and 25th amendment insurance anyone could have. Because as bad as Biden is, even though he can barely read the teleprompter, and as much as people disapprove of him, nobody wants Harris, and so they’d much rather stick with Biden floundering around than actually turn the wheels of power over to somebody that clearly is in over her head.”

