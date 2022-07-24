Buttigieg to Rubio: If You Have Time to Fight Disney, You Have Time to Safeguard Same-Sex Marriages

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that if Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has time to object to the Walt Disney Corporation’s political stances, he has time to vote to codify same-sex marriages.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “I don’t know if you heard, but Congresswoman Liz Cheney spoke directly to Senate Republicans on the fence about the need, in her view, to codify protections for same-sex marriage. It’s still unclear if there are ten Senate Republicans willing to support it. Senator Rubio, telling my colleague Manu Raju he’s going to vote no and he called the vote a stupid waste of time. What’s your reaction to that? What’s your message to Senate Republicans?”

Buttigieg said, “If he’s got time to fight against Disney, I don’t know why he wouldn’t have time to safeguard marriages like mine. This is really important to a lot of people. It’s important to me.”

He continued, “Our marriage deserves to be treated equally. I don’t know why this would be so hard for a senator or a congressman. I don’t understand how such a majority of the House Republicans voted no on our marriage as recently as Tuesday, hours after I was in a room with a lot of them, talking transportation policy, having what I thought were perfectly normal conversations just for them to go around the corner and say my marriage doesn’t deserve to continue. If they don’t want to spend time on this they can vote yes and move on. That would be really reassuring for a lot of families in America, including mine.”

