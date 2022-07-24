Commerce Secretary Raimondo: Inflation Has ‘Probably’ Peaked

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo weighed in on the record-high inflation across the United States.

Raimondo advised that inflation had “probably” peaked, assuming there was not another global pandemic or war. She lamented that there was “so much out of our control” regarding inflation.

“[Biden] is being appropriately deliberative to make sure that, yes, he wants to reduce inflation, and he wants to make it easier for consumers, but he wants to be certain that when we do it or if we do it, it won’t have any impact on American workers.”

Host Margaret Brennan then asked if inflation had “peaked.”

“Anyone who gives you a straight answer to that, I’m not sure, is telling you the truth,” Raimondo replied. “I think probably. But, look, if I had said that year ago, you know, assuming another war doesn’t break out, assuming we don’t have another COVID, assuming — there is so much out of our control. Inflation is … a global problem.”

After noting that gas prices were down from a month before and that supply chain kinks were working themselves out, she added, “I do think we are on our way, but it’s too high, and Americans are struggling.”

