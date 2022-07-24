Liz Cheney: Opposition to Same Sex Marriage ‘Wrong’

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that she believes opposition to same-sex marriage is wrong and that Congress should vote to protect it.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “One issue, one question about a vote that you passed. You are one of 47 House Republicans who voted this week to codify same-sex marriage protections. The culmination of a remarkable personal evolution for you. You used to oppose same-sex marriage. That infamously went to a public falling out with your own sister. What’s your message to any Senate Republican who’s on the fence about voting for this bill?”

Cheney said, “Freedom means freedom for everybody. I’ve said that my initial opposition ten years ago to same-sex marriage was wrong. I love my sister very much and her family very much. I believe that given the decision that we saw from the Supreme Court in the suggestion that the additional rulings could be at risk. The suggestion in Justice Thomas’s opinions about that means that we have got to step up and make sure that we’re providing protections. So certainly, ensuring that we’ve provided that kind of protection for same-sex marriage is very important. So I would urge my Republican colleagues in the Senate to follow suit and to do the same.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN