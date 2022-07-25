Gwyneth Paltrow: $75 Vagina-Scented Candles a ‘Provocation’ to Say How ‘Amazing’ It Is to Be a Woman

In an interview that aired Sunday on NBC’s “Today,” actress and Goop CEO Gwyneth Paltrow touted her best-selling vagina-scented candle named “This Smells Like My Vagina.”

The candle, announced in 2020, was a “feminist statement” aimed at exposing the “shame” that surrounds “a woman’s private parts.”

Paltrow told NBC’s Willie Geist at her New York store that the candle was a “provocation” to say how “amazing” it was to be a woman.

“‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ — can I say that on morning TV? This candle is really like that provocation to say like, ‘It’s amazing to be a woman in every way. It’s amazing to have that kind of power, and you deserve to have that agency.’ And so, it’s just kind of a funny and strong way of being funny and a provocateur,” Paltrow said of the $75 candle.

Paltrow’s private parts-smelling product has allegedly exploded in a customer’s home, resulting in a lawsuit.

Some of Paltrow’s other controversial candle scents include the American Civil Liberties Union-backed “Hands Off My Vagina” abortion rights candle, “This Smells Like My Prenup,” and “This Smells Like My Orgasm.”

The actress said when announcing the abortion rights candle in January, “I think we are very pro-woman at Goop, obviously, and we really do believe that women should have agency to make whatever choice they want to make in their lives, in an area, and so, we were happy to be able to partner with the ACLU and do this.”

