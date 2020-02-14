Gwyneth Paltrow Says Selling a $75 Vagina Scented Candle was About Empowering Women

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow says that her candle called “This Candle Smells Like My Vagina” was a “feminist statement” meant to expose the “shame” that surrounds “a woman’s private parts.”

The Iron Man star recently explained to singer John Legend that the candle’s name was really a feminist statement.

“The idea that women have been taught to have a certain amount of shame about their body,” the Avenger Endgame star told Legend who was guest hosting for Ellen DeGeneres. “So, if you just light a candle that says This Smells Like My Vagina, and put it on the coffee table, it’s kind of a punk rock statement.”

The candle from Paltrow’s Goop boutique company sold out in about a day when it was introduced last year. But contrary to this newest claim, Paltrow originally claimed that the name evolved as a joke.

Paltrow’s Goop company has a controversial history in pushing questionable wellness products and sex aides. For instance, Goop promoted body vibes stickers, which it claimed could “rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies,” as well as sex dust, coffee enemas, “inner beauty” powder, vaginal eggs, handcuff bangles, vaginal steamers, “Psychic Vampire Repellent,” a BDSM kit, and a self-love spray.

The company also settled a lawsuit back in 2018 and was ordered to pay $145,000 after being accused of making unscientific claims made about Goop’s vaginal eggs. Paltrow’s company claimed the eggs can “balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent depression, prevent uterine prolapse and a combination of other illnesses.”

Despite the controversy, Paltrow’s company now has a home at Netflix with the streaming now playing a six-episode series called Goop Lab.

