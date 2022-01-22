Gwyneth Paltrow Launches ‘Hands Off My Vagina’ Abortion Rights Candle in Partnership with ACLU

Gwyneth Paltrow and her health and wellness company Goop is launching the “Hands Off My Vagina” abortion rights candle in partnership with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), with some proceeds going to the left-wing organization.

“The candle is in honor of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade,” Gwyneth Paltrow told Fallon during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We made a candle called ‘Hands Off My Vagina.'”

Fallon mentioned said profits from the candle will go to the ACLU.

“I think we are very pro-woman at Goop, obviously, and we really do believe that women should have agency to make whatever choice they want to make in their lives, in an area, and so, we were happy to be able to partner with the ACLU and do this,” Paltrow added.

While the Avengers: Endgame and Shakespeare in Love star claims her company is “pro-woman,” human rights activists have said the real “war on women” takes place on the battlefield where abortion clinics target baby girls for elimination, and that 200 million girls have been killed by sex-selective abortions.

A report in MedicalNewsToday last summer revealed that the elimination of baby girls through sex-selective abortions will lead to an increase in the gender gap by 4.7 million over the next nine years.

Abortion doesn’t seem to be the only entity the actress is pushing via her Goop company. Multiple customers have claimed that Paltrow’s vagina candle “exploded” in their homes.

Last year, a British woman who owned one of her “This Smells Like My Vagina” candles said, “Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room.”

“I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze,” the woman said of the incident. “It could have burned the place down.”

Last May, Goop was reportedly being sued by a customer who claimed the vagina-scented candle he had bought caught fire and exploded. The customer alleged the product can cause injuries and is “inherently dangerous.”

