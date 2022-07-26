AG Garland Won’t Rule Out Charging Trump — Even If He Is 2024 Candidate

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday on “NBC Nightly News” that he is not ruling out prosecution of former President Donald Trump, even if he announces a 2024 presidential run.

Holt asked, “Is the committee offering you anything in terms of an informal road map? Are you learning things you didn’t know?”

Garland said, “The Justice Department has been doing the most wide-ranging investigation in its history, and the committee is doing an enormously wide-ranging investigation as well. It is inevitable that there will be before we have found them. And it is inevitable that there will be things that we find that they haven’t found. The Justice Department, from the beginning, has been moving urgently to learn everything we can about this period and to bring to justice anybody who is criminally responsible for interfering with the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another, which is a fundamental element of our democracy.”

Holt said, “You said in no uncertain terms the other day that no one is above the law. That said, the indictment of a former president, or perhaps candidate for president, would arguably tear the country apart. Is that your concern as you make your decision down the road here? Do you have to think about things like that?”

Garland said, “Look, we pursue justice without fear or favor. We intend to hold everyone, anyone who is criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6 or any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another accountable. That is what we do. We don’t pay any attention to other issues with respect to that.”

Holt asked, “So if Donald Trump were to become a candidate for president again, that would not change your schedule or how you move forward or don’t move forward?”

Garland said, “I’ll say again that we will hold accountable anyone who is criminally responsible for attempting to interfere with the transfer, legitimate lawful transfer of power from one administration to the next.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN