Durbin: ‘There Are a Lot More Things for Us to Worry About’ Than Whether Biden Should Run in 2024

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senate Majority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) reacted to poor polling numbers for President Joe Biden and a question on whether Biden should run for re-election in 2024 in the face of those numbers by stating that “there are a lot more things for us to worry about than an election which is more than two years away.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “According to a brand new, just released, CNN poll, I don’t know if you’ve seen it yet, Senator, but a stunning 75% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters in the U.S. want the party to nominate someone other than President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election. Should President Biden run for re-election in light of those numbers?”

Durbin responded, “I can just tell you there are a lot more things for us to worry about than an election which is more than two years away. We want to focus on the agenda and the issues American families are facing today. We may all have some theory about the future presidential races. But if we put our head in the clouds and worry about those political issues rather than real families across America, shame on us.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett