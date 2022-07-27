Tim Ryan: Dems Meddling in Primaries ‘Is Really Disconnected from What Average People Are Going Through’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” U.S. Senate candidate and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) criticized Democrats for meddling in Republican primaries and argued that the focus should be on the economic issues that are “on everybody else’s mind around the country,” and that “playing in these primaries is really disconnected from what average people are going through.”

Ryan said, “I really don’t think that parties should be messing with each other’s primary. We should let people produce and the parties produce who they want in the primary without any outside influence from either the Democrats or the Republicans. We should be focused and I would like to see everybody in the country really be focused on the economic issues that so many families are facing every single day, the squeeze with prices, with inflation, we need a tax cut for these people. We should be focused on passing a tax cut for small businesses and working-class people and I hope everybody would focus on that because that’s what’s on everybody else’s mind around the country, and playing in these primaries is really disconnected from what average people are going through.”

