Noem on WH Claiming No Recession: Biden ‘Continues to Deny Reality’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem (R) reacted to President Joe Biden and his administration denying that the United States has entered a recession after back-to-back quarters of the U.S. economy contracting.

Noem acknowledged the United States had entered a recession and called into question why the president “continues to deny reality.”

Host John Roberts noted Biden’s claim that America has not entered a recession and asked Noem, “Do you believe we are in a recession?”

“I do, and what’s interesting to me is he continues to deny reality when the American public very clearly agrees that we can’t continue down the path that we are on,” Noem declared. “What he just talked about by spending more money, bringing forward more mandates on using energy sources that we can’t even produce in this country right now, and then telling people they’ll be paid for out of their pocketbooks by tax credits while raising taxes on all of those individuals that supply them with the goods that they need in their life; it’s so out of touch with what every day Americans are going through that it’s hard to imagine someone advised the president to do this.”

