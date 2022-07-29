GOP Rep. Fitzgerald: Dems Will Argue Inflation Caused by Reconciliation Bill ‘Was Worth It’ for Climate

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI) argued that the Inflation Reduction Act, the reconciliation deal announced by Congress will boost inflation, but Democrats will argue, “well, it was worth it because it was under the guise of the environment and doing better when it comes to the environment.”

Fitzgerald stated, [relevant remarks begin around 00:55] “Schumer and Manchin have now cut a deal…to pour more cash into the economy. And it’s simply going to have the opposite effect. We’re going to see inflation go right through the roof. And then later on, they’re going to say, well, it was worth it because it was under the guise of the environment and doing better when it comes to the environment. Again, something that the American people aren’t going to feel. And I think it’s going to show up in November when people go to the polls. I mean, I think the Democrats are going to have to take the responsibility for what’s going on right now.”

