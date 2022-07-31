Manchin Refuses to Say If He Would Support Biden in 2024

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he is not “getting involved” when asked if he would support President Biden if he ran for reelection in 2024.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “President Biden says he plans to run for reelection in 2024. You have not yet committed to supporting him in 2024. do you think President Biden deserves a second term?”

Manchin said, “Jake, I’m not getting involved in any election right now. 2022, 2024, I’m not speculating on it. President Biden is my president right now, and I’m going to work with him and his administration to the best of my ability to help the people in my state of West Virginia and this country. And we have agreements. We have respectful agreements where we respect each other, and we work through them. So, this is what people are upset about. Everything is about the next election.”

“This is about today’s inflation rates killing people,” he continued. “We have got to get the inflation rate down. We have got to have an energy policy that works for America. And we’re not going to raise taxes. But people should be paying their fair share, especially the large corporations of America that have a valuation of $1 billion or greater. Can’t they pay at least 15% so we can be the leader of the world and the superpower we are?”

