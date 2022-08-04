Barrasso: Biden Needs to Show ‘Backbone’ on World Stage to Deter Chinese Aggression

Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) said Thursday on FNC’s “America Reports” that President Joe Biden needs to show “backbone” on the world stage to help defend Taiwan from Chinese aggression.

Barrasso said, “When China or Putin or anyone sees weakness, they go at it. And that’s what’s happened right here. The president needs to show some backbone internationally, and it needs to be a couple of things. China’s watching. They’re watching really closely what’s happening with Russia and Ukraine. We need to make sure that Ukraine has all the weapons they need to defeat Russia. And then the next thing is they’re looking at what weapons Taiwan might have. The United States must make a commitment to make sure Taiwan has the weapons they need to defend themselves. I’m into all the classified briefings and know exactly what’s happening right there now. We need to make sure that we want to prevent, not provoke, war. And the way to do that is you make Taiwan into a porcupine. Make it painful if China goes after them.”

Barrasso added, “The World is getting more and more dangerous. We need to make sure that Taiwan has what it needs in terms of anti-aircraft to prevent anything from China. That will take a while. What we have happening now on the floor of the United States Senate is massive taxing and spending by the Democrats.”

