Dem Rep. Maloney Issues Apology to Biden over 2024 Remark — ‘I Want You to Run’

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) apologized for her comment during the primary debate for New York’s 12th congressional district that President Joe Biden would not run for re-election in 2024.

During the debate this week, Maloney was asked if Biden should run again in 2024, to which the New York Democrat replied, “I don’t believe he’s running for re-election.”

On CNN, Maloney maintained that she still did not think Biden would run but said if he did, she “would be there 100 percent” behind him.

“I probably should — Mr. President, I apologize,” Maloney stated. “I want you to run. I happen to think you won’t be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100 percent.”

She continued, “You have deserved it. You are a great president, and thank you for everything you’ve done for my state and all the states and all the cities in America. Thank you, Mr. President.”

One of Maloney’s debate opponents, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), also refused to fully throw his support behind Biden.

He responded to the same question posed to Maloney, “Too early to say. Doesn’t serve the purpose of the Democratic Party to deal with that until after the midterm.”

