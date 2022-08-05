Hickenlooper: Economy Doesn’t Get Enough Credit, People Are ‘Wringing Their Hands’ About It

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) argued that President Joe Biden not getting credit for his legislative accomplishments is “sort of like the economy.” Where “We have the greatest job numbers and the lowest unemployment in 50 years” and yet “people are wringing their hands.”

Hickenlooper said, “I think President Biden deserves credit for taking the time. Again, I have a tremendous sense of urgency around climate change. And I mean, this effort to climate rescue is long overdue. That said, he got it done, and no one else has ever been able to get it done, and in a 50/50 Senate to look at — if you look at all the things he’s done, the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the PACT Act just got passed this past week, you go down all these major initiatives, some bipartisan, some not, but most of them bipartisan, this is a — in the first two years with a 50/50 majority, people — it’s sort of like the economy. We have the greatest job numbers and the lowest unemployment in 50 years and people are — the market’s going down and people are wringing their hands. People look at President Biden and say, well, why haven’t you done this faster?”

