Christie: Kansas Abortion Vote Undercuts ‘Manufactured Hysteria’ over Dobbs Decision

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday reacted to Kansas voters rejecting an amendment that would have done away with language in the state constitution guaranteeing the right to an abortion.

Christie argued that the Kansas vote showed that the “manufactured hysteria” from Democrats over the Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion had been “undercut.”

“I think this is what’s going to happen across the country, George,” Christie told host George Stephanopoulos. “People like me have been saying for decades that the states should make these calls, and the states are now going to make these calls. And I think that’s why everybody who says well, this means abortion is going to be banned all over the country when the Dobbs decision came down. You know, it’s going to change and vary from state to state to state, and sometimes you’re going to get results that don’t seem consistent with the state’s color, where, in this case, Kansas, a very red state, went in that direction.”

“So, that’s why I think a lot of the manufactured hysteria that some aspects of the Democratic Party went into is undercut by this result in Kansas,” he added. “People are going to make their own decisions. Legislatures are going to decide. Indiana did something very, very different. This is the way it’s going to work across the country.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent