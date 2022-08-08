Fired FL Prosecutor Warren: DeSantis Dismissal a ‘Venezuelan-Style Edict’

Attorney Andrew Warren said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) used a “Venezuelan-style edict” to suspend him for saying he would not enforce Florida’s laws against gender-affirming care for minors and abortion, so he will continue to serve.

Warren said, “I’ll try to be objective and present what it is before we get into how ridiculous it is. So, the governor came in and suspended me from office, blindsided me with a plot that had been hatched days, if not weeks, before, with no warning, to overturn a fair and free election. And he’s saying that it’s based on things that I have done and policies that I have enacted, not to prosecute certain types of cases. But in reality, it’s about what I said. It’s largely about my stance on abortion and gender-affirming healthcare, and with regard to abortion, it concerns a 15-week abortion ban that has been found unconstitutional by the first judge who looked at it, and regarding gender-affirming healthcare, there’s no law on the books in Florida, so I’m being punished for not enforcing a law that doesn’t even exist yet.”

He continued, “This is his alternative fact universe where he just gets to make things up and become the thought police, which really is sending a chill down the spine of every elected official in Florida who now has to be careful what they say.”

Warren added, “This goes way beyond me. This is not about one elected official being suspended. This is about overthrowing democracy in Hillsborough County and in Florida. We’re going to fight back and fight back vigorously. We have a thorough defense of democracy that, you know, shreds apart his Venezuelan-style edict.”

