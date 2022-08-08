GOP Rep. Budd on Inflation Reduction Act: Dems Want to ‘Help Rich People Buy a Tesla’

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) reacted to the Senate passage of the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act.”

Budd, the GOP nominee for Senate in North Carolina, questioned why the Democrats wanted to raise taxes “in the middle or the beginning of a recession.”

“Why would they want to raise taxes in the middle or the beginning of a recession? Because this essentially taxes American working families the worst,” Budd emphasized. “It’s got $400 billion of taxes mostly on those, at — more than half of it — a moderate and lower income. So, it taxes everyone. It hires more IRS agents, 87,000, spends $80 billion to hire those agents when we really need 87,000 more border agents right now — not 87,000 more IRS agents … to treat average working families like they’re tax cheats.”

He later added that the Democrats were trying to “help rich people buy a Tesla” amid record-high gas prices.

“I do know that when I look at the bill here, I see that they want to help rich people buy a Tesla and … they want to hurt working families who are just trying to afford gas,” Budd stated. “They completely have it backwards. People are crying out in all 100 counties here in North Carolina, saying, ‘Please help me afford gas. I’m having to choose between new clothes for my kid going back to school, new backpacks, or whether I’m going to put groceries on the table.’ So, everything that the democrats are doing is completely backwards.”

