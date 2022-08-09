Alyssa Farah Griffin: DOJ May Have Just ‘Handed’ Trump the Presidency in 2024 with FBI Raid

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin said on Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day” that the Department of Justice may have “handed” Donald Trump the Republican nomination and the presidency in 2024 with the Monday night FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, FL.

Co-host John Berman said, “Alyssa, you see this as serious on many levels?”

Farah Griffin said, “I do. I do. If we’re talking about it being vital national security documents, I don’t think we can forget that those, even if it is top secret, those can pose a grave national security risk if it’s in the wrong hands or made it’s way out to the public. I’m hoping goes beyond simply not complying with some archiving laws, or DOJ just handed Donald Trump the Republican nominee and potentially the presidency. If it’s seen as a massive overreach or something incredibly serious, then this is a good day for Donald Trump. By the way, he knows how to play this up in his favor. He more or less broke this.”

Berman agreed, “He did break it.”

Farah Griffin said, “Yeah, a Florida-based reporter had something, but he was ready to go. I’ve actually seen quite aligned messages among Republicans. This is a Banana Republic. This shouldn’t happen. If they do it to a president, they’ll do it to you. I think he’s having a good day. I hope the DOJ is buttoned up on this.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN