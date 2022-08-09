Tim Scott: FBI’s Mar-a-Lago Raid ‘Has to Be Something of Incredible Magnitude’ or We’ll Have ‘a Very Big Mess’

Tuesday on CBS’s “Mornings,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) reacted to the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Scott warned the raid had to “be something of incredible magnitude” or else it would be “a very big mess as it relates to the credibility of the FBI.”

“This is going to raise more questions, in my opinion,” Scott emphasized. “We need to let this play out and see exactly what happens, but we should all have been stunned and surprised and shocked at what happened yesterday. The real question is, A, what is the Federal Records Act? And, B, what are we talking about?”

“It has to be something of incredible magnitude for at least my side of the aisle to say that was warranted,” he added. “Without that, I think we are going to find ourselves in a very big mess as it relates to the credibility of the FBI.”

Co-host Nate Burleson followed up, “So you don’t have any concern that they’re going to find anything at the Mar-a-Lago estate?”

“Well, I think we should really — as opposed to rushing to judgment — the most important thing that we can do is to let it play out because I have no idea what they were looking for. I don’t think anybody knows what they were looking for,” Scott replied.

