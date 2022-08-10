MO Treasurer Fitzpatrick: Dems Are Giving More Power to IRS, Who Leaked Tax Info to the Press Last Year

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick (R) said that the Inflation Reduction Act reconciliation bill gives greater power to the IRS, an agency that, in 2021, leaked the information of high-income taxpayers to the media and “with Lois Lerner several years ago, has proven that it’s willing to target conservative organizations for harassment.”

Fitzpatrick stated, “I mean, anybody who has been subject to an audit by a government agency of any kind knows that this is — even if you’re doing everything exactly right, it is a tremendous amount of time, especially for small businesses, to invest in producing the documentation that’s necessary and supplying it to the auditors. And then you’re also talking about — I mean, really the only people who should like this are certified public accountants and tax attorneys, who are going to be much busier in the next several years as the IRS ramps up this new auditing regime. And you’re talking about an agency, by the way, which, just last year, leaked taxpayer information on high net worth or high-income individuals to the public, to journalists to expose that information. You’re talking about an agency who, with Lois Lerner several years ago, has proven that it’s willing to target conservative organizations for harassment. And so, I think that’s something that everybody should be concerned about.”

