Mary Trump: Donald Didn’t Think Someone Who Looked Like ‘Merrick Garland Is Actually a Ninja’

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that her uncle never anticipated Attorney General Merrick Garland was a “ninja,” presumably for announcing the Justice Department is willing to unseal the search warrant and property receipt for the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Thursday at a press conference, Garland said, “The Department filed the motion to make public the warrant and receipt in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances, and the substantial public interest in this matter. Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy. Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor. Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing.”

Host Ari Melber asked, “Donald Trump searched on Monday, pleaded the Fifth on Wednesday, now called out by the attorney general with a high-pressure motion Thursday and an update due Friday. What’s he thinking from your experience with him this week?”

Trump said, “He’s probably having a very difficult time processing this because, you know, Donald is a coward and a bully.”

She added, “He only attacks if he believes there will be no counterattack. He’s been tripped up by two things here … Garland is playing chess. Donald can only play checkers. So, he’s being outmaneuvered. He’s also gotten tripped up by heuristics. It never occurred to Donald that somebody who looks like Merrick Garland and talks like Merrick Garland is actually a ninja.”

