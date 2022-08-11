Swalwell: ‘Direct Line’ from Republican Rhetoric to Attack on FBI in Cincinnati

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that today’s attack on the FBI field office in Cincinnati has a”direct line” from Republican lawmakers’ rhetoric against the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Swalwell said, “It’s sickening where we have arrived. We used to say somebody’s going to get killed. Well, people died on January 6. Today, what is just most intolerable is in the last 48 hours since the FBI searched Donald Trump’s home, you can draw directly from what Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lindsey Graham have all said, the threats against law enforcement, the lies that they told about law enforcement and what this individual posted online before he took up arms against the FBI. It’s a little personal for me because I have two brothers who are law enforcement officers.”

He concluded, “This party, by the way, you told us for so long that they back the blue and they don’t want to defund the police, the when you talk like this, it doesn’t sound like you are pro-cop. It sounds like you are pro-coup.”

Swalwell added, “There’s a correlation when America’s leaders stoke these conspiracy theories that these folks receive as a gospel and think they it is their duty to take up arms. People have been killed. More people are going to get killed until the lies stopped. Starting with the big lie, Donald Trump has pushed after the election and now the new life about the FBI search.”

