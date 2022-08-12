Jayapal: ‘Inflation Is Like a Theoretical Word That Economists Use’

During a press gaggle in comments given to the media and captured on video by Fox News Channel, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) touted the Inflation Reduction Act as a tool to reduce overall inflation.

However, the Washington State Democratic lawmaker called “inflation” a theoretical word.

“It is ultimately going to lead to a reduction in overall inflation, but most importantly, to the budget that people have every single day,” she said. “Inflation is like a theoretical word that economists use, but what families feel every day is the up or down of costs.”

