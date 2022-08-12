Mace: We’re Hiring ‘Four Infantry Divisions’ of IRS to Go After Working Americans, Not Dealing with Refund Backlog

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said that it would be good if the “four infantry divisions of IRS agents” that the Inflation Reduction Act hires were primarily used to get people their refunds faster, that would be beneficial, but instead, “they’re going to be going after hardworking Americans.”

Mace stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:20] “The 3rd Infantry Division is about 21,000 soldiers. So, we’re talking about four infantry divisions of IRS agents that are armed, that are spying on your Venmo, your bank account. They say they’re not going to go after those making less than 400,000 a year. We’ve been told a lot by the Biden administration that just hasn’t been true over the years. And people are really angry about this. If they were hiring them to get their refunds faster, I think we’d all be cheering for joy. Because there’s a huge backlog at the IRS. I get calls every single day about it. But, instead, they’re going to be going after hardworking Americans. And if you’re a small business making $400,000 a year as an S corp for example, you’re going to have less money to reinvest in your business, in your employees, or research and development. And it’s just going to make inflation worse. Inflation’s caused by spending. You can’t solve it by just more spending.”

