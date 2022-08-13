Dem Rep. Titus on CBO Estimates Inflation Act Won’t Impact Inflation Much in Next Year: ‘Inflation Is Already Coming Down’ 

On Saturday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) responded to an estimate by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) that the Inflation Reduction Act won’t have much of an impact on inflation this year or next year by saying that many economists say “inflation is already coming down. Gas prices are coming down. So, I believe that you will be able to feel it.”

Host Fredricka Whitfield asked, “But do you worry that many Americans won’t actually feel the impact of the bill — some of the impact, for a long time? I mean, it’s called the Inflation Reduction Act. But the Congressional Budget Office says the bill is not going to do much to lower inflation this year or even next.”

Titus responded, “Well, a lot of the economists are saying that inflation is already coming down. Gas prices are coming down. So, I believe that you will be able to feel it. Unemployment is very low now. People are back to work. So, that’s not the definition of a recession. And so, people will feel that every day, and I’m optimistic about it. And here in Nevada, when you have the monsoon season, people know that they need help when it comes to climate change.”

