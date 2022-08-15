House Foreign Affairs Chair Meeks: We Had ‘Predictions’ That There Was ‘Some Danger’ of Suicide Bombing at Kabul Airport

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) discussed a report by House Republicans on the withdrawal from Afghanistan a year ago and stated that while “no one predicted” that Kabul would fall to the Taliban “on the day” that it fell, there were “predictions that, as the evacuation was beginning, that we had to hurry things up, that there was some danger” of the suicide bombing that took place at the Kabul airport.

Meeks said that examinations of what took place in Afghanistan need to look at the entire 20 years the war lasted for, and that Republicans wanted “just a small focus without looking at the contributions and what took place by everybody that led up to the fall in Kabul.”

He continued, “And nobody predicted…I dare say, no one predicted that it was going to fall on the day it fell. We did have predictions that, as the evacuation was beginning, that we had to hurry things up, that there was some danger of what we saw that took place, that horrifying bomb that took place by the airport. So, we are still working here closely to make sure that we have an accurate report of what did, in fact, take place.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett