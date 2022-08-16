Kinzinger: Liz Cheney Will ‘Chase Donald Trump to the Gates of Hell’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” declared that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) will “chase” former President Donald Trump to the gates of Hell.

Wagner asked, “I’ll ask you, as one of the few people who’s been going through this with her as members of the same party, what has it been like being on the committee with Liz Cheney? Has there been camaraderie, gallows humor, what is that relationship been like between you and her?”

Kinzinger said, “It’s been pretty amazing. This committee, just outside of Liz and I, this is like probably never happened in history and likely will never happen again. You have a committee that is focused on getting the truth, getting to the answers, getting done what needs to be done. We thank Kevin McCarthy for pulling his members. It’s made it a lot easier for us to get to the truth.”

He added, “But with Liz, look, and I feel the same way. If I went back 20 months and made the decision about am I going to impeach Donald Trump, I would’ve done it in a heartbeat and Liz feels the same way. What is it for a man to gain the world but lose his soul? And I think as we have gotten into this committee, Liz and I get along really well. My respect for her was huge, by the way, prior to even all this has grown immensely. She’s very determined”

Kinzinger concluded, “She will chase Donald Trump to the gates of Hell, that’s for sure.”

