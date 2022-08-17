NYT’s Mara Gay: Rudy Giuliani ‘Closer to a Fascist than America’s Mayor’

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Donald Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani is “closer to a fascist than America’s mayor.”

Discussing the Georgia 2020 election investigation subpoenaing Giuliani, guest-host John Heilemann said, “Talk about the way, not from the legal perspective, but the way a normal person views this. Man, this was the worst, the Trump phone call. It seems like they’re obviously guilty.”

Gay said, “Rudy Giuliani was, of course, the long-time mayor of New York. This is a real arc of the moral universe moment here because this is a man. Before he was America’s mayor, he was the tough-on-crime mayor. He made his career actually as a prosecutor in the most prestigious office in the land, and then went on to become the mayor in, which he delighted in putting away petty criminals, mostly young black and brown people, at Rikers Island and sending people off and for far smaller crimes than he seems to be under investigation for.”

She continued, “I think the fact now that he has been kind of unmasked, unfortunately, as someone who has evolved into being closer to a fascist than America’s mayor is extremely disturbing. It should provoke some soul-searching among all of us who have seen his career in other stages. How did New York City produce this? How did America produce this figure? I don’t know, but I will tell you that it’s a remarkable human story. It’s not just a political story at this point. It will change his obituary, it will be on his tombstone, and it’s a sad, sad kind of political end to a long and storied career.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN