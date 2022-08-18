Dershowitz: CNN’s Mantra Is ‘Anything That Gets Trump Is OK’

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said Thursday on Newsmax’s “Spicer & Co.” CNN’s mantra was, “Anything that gets Trump is OK.”

Dershowitz said, “Talk about a law school exam. I know something about that. I did it for 50 years. When I gave a law school exam, I would say list all the crimes and then exercise judgment and show which crimes should be prosecuted. If Larry Tribe, Professor Tribe, was in my class, he would have failed because one of the things he said on CNN is that, in his judgment, his former student Merrick Garland should be prosecuting Donald Trump for attempting to murder Vice President Pence. That is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard a law professor say in 60 years, and yet he’s embraced by CNN, he’s embraced by the left.”

He added. “Because the rule is, if you can get Trump, the Constitution be damned, the law be damned, statutes be damned, judgment be damned. Anything that gets Trump is OK and permissible. That CNN’s mantra, that’s Larry Tribe’s mantra. That’s the mantra of many people in the get Trump movement. I’m in favor of the save the Constitution movement, even if it means you don’t get somebody. The Constitution is more important than any particular case.”

