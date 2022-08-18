Eric Adams: Abbott’s Migrant Busing ‘Anti-American’ — He Should Talk to Places Busses Go Through and Figure out How to ‘Do This Together’

During portions of an interview with ABC News aired on Wednesday’s edition of “Nightline,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) program busing migrants to New York City is “hateful politics” that is “taking away the respect and dignity of people who are in need” and “just so anti-American.” And said that Abbott should talk to the mayors in the cities and governors in the states that the busses have to pass through in order to get to New York and figure out “how do we do this together?”

Adams stated, “It’s the worst type of politics. It’s hateful politics to raise his national profile. And you know what, you should not be doing it by taking away the respect and dignity of people who are in need.” And “What the Texas Governor is doing is just so anti-American.”

Adams also accused Abbott of not coordinating with NYC officials despite attempts by the city to coordinate.

Adams also said, “Those buses are leaving Texas passing through other states and other cities. How about speaking to those mayors across those cities and other governors and saying, how do we do this together?”

