Roger Stone: ‘I Was Essentially Framed’ — FBI Raid ‘Done for the Benefit of CNN’

On Wednesday, former Trump adviser Roger Stone said he was “essentially framed” when the FBI stormed his home in 2019 to arrest him.

Stone told Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight” that he and his lawyers were aware that he would be charged ahead of his arrest. He added the raid “was all done for the benefit of CNN.”

“[P]retty extraordinary,” Stone said of how the FBI handled his arrest. “What most people don’t know is that one year after my pardon, when a federal judge ordered the Department of Justice to release Robert Mueller’s long-secret redacted report, he admitted that he had found quote ‘no factual evidence against Roger Stone regarding WikiLeaks collaboration, Russian collusion or the phishing and publication of John Podesta’s emails.’ So, I was essentially framed and subjected to this 6 a.m. raid.”

He continued, “They actually spoke to my lawyers. My lawyers spoke to the special counsel’s office the day before they simply told me that I was going to be charged. No matter how outrageous charge, I would have turned myself in. It cost taxpayers $1.1 million to conduct this raid, which was all done for the benefit of CNN. So, I was arrested, Rob, at 6:06. At 6:11, a producer at CNN texted a copy of my indictment to one of my attorneys, but that indictment was sealed until 9:30 that morning when it was unsealed by a magistrate.”

The leak of an arrest or search warrant is a felony, but we have a two-tiered justice system in this country,” Stone lamented.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent