Kinzinger: If Trump Is So Tough How Has He Been Such a Victim of the Deep State So Many Times?

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo no longer had a moral center.

Kinzinger said, “Here’s what I think happens in a lot of cases. this is the FBI situation with the Republicans. You have a lot of members that know Donald Trump is a liar. They know he is insane. They stay kind of quiet. They’re a little crosswise with their base. They’re not defending Donald Trump hard enough.”

He added, “Then you get this issue like the FBI, and they see it as their outlet where they can fight hard for Trump. Make their base happy. And it that’s what you’re seeing. The problem is it is really dangerous. Our party was outraged when President Obama, at one point, said, I forget, there was a professor that the police came to his house, and he said the police acted stupidly. He said that before knowing ought details. Our party was outraged. Now a few short years later, we’re leveling accusation that the FBI is in some deep state plot the take Trump down.”

Kinzinger concluded, “I gotta ask you, Jake, if Trump is so tough, if he’s so good at everything he does, how has he been such a victim of the deep state so many times? Because he’s not. Because he uses victimization as his way out.”

