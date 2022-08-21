Crenshaw: Seeing ‘Everyone Coalesce’ Around Trump After ‘Unjust’ Raid

Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that everyone is coalescing around former President Donald Trump after the FBI raid of his Florida estate.

Crenshaw said, “I’m not one to withhold criticism and even make my own side mad. I want to get to the truth. I will be honest with you here. It’s hard to justify what the Department of Justice did here, in my opinion. Here’s why. Here’s what it really boils down to: It’s not a question that it’s bad to have classified material in a non-SCIF environment, that’s a non-secret compartmental compartmentalized location, that is wrong, but there is ways to solve this issue. I still haven’t seen any evidence that Trump was asked to give these documents back. He’s been cooperating with them on these issues for a while now, for months. Why take it to an extreme extent? I think that’s why you’re seeing so much backlash from Republicans. You’re seeing everyone coalesce. It doesn’t matter what side of the issue they’re on with Trump. We’ve seen a lot coalesce around this one because it does seem unjust, and there does seem to be a long history of loss of credibility at the Department of Justice at the hands of Democrats. I think people are rightfully frustrated about that.

He added, “This is a very unprecedented measure. You know we’re going after an ex-president who may run again. This is automatically political. You cannot separate the legal aspects of this from the political aspects of it. You can’t. And it doesn’t seem to me they’ve acted responsibly as a result of that.”

