Winsome Sears to Biden: ‘Show Up’ at the Border, Your People Probably Not Telling You the Truth

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (R) called on President Joe Biden to show up at the U.S.-Mexico border on this week’s broadcast of “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Sears said, “I would advise the president to go down to the border, Mr. President, and see what’s happening yourself because that’s what leaders do. You’re building a $500,000 fence around your perimeter, and I don’t begrudge you for that. You’re the president. You deserve the security. But you can’t have a fence, and the rest are of us don’t. The people at the border need a fence, Mr. President. Go see about it, about them. Go see what’s going on. That’s what leaders do. You have sent people there. They’ve probably not told you the truth. Go see for yourself.”

She continued, “We have a drug problem here in Virginia where we’ve got so many overdoses. I even carry an overdose packet just in case I meet somebody who happens to need one. I have visited some of these places, and we need help. You keep asking yourself, is anybody listening to the people?”

Sears added, “Mr. President, are you there, sir? Do you know what the people who you represent need? Go and show up. Half of life is showing up. I went to our flood areas, and there was a 5-year-old, she’s the daughter of one of the granddaughters, actually, of one of our local area senators. She said to me, she saw the flood on television, but then she went. She said mama took me, and it’s nothing like you see on TV. Mr. President, if you’re even watching the news, it’s nothing like you see. Go see about the people that you claim to love, that your party claims to love. Go and show up. The people want to know that you care. Drugs are coming through our border, people are being trafficked.”

