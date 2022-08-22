Gingrich: Liz Cheney Thinks She’s the ‘Moral Judge’ of the GOP

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich weighed in on Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) defeat in her primary following her efforts to take down former President Donald Trump.

In reaction to Cheney lamenting that the GOP was “very sick” and “in the grips of a dangerous former president,” Gingrich called into question Cheney for having “arrogated to herself the standard of being the moral judge” of the Republican Party.

“You know, I have known Liz for most of her life — at least since she has been an adult — and I’m amazed,” Gingrich stated. “There’s a deep policy difference — there’s no question. Trump ran in many ways as a repudiation of the Bush-Cheney administration. But to go back home to the people that you claim to represent, to only get 29% support and then decide that the other 61 — they are the ones who are wrong; they are the ones who are sick. I think that Liz has arrogated to herself the standard of being the moral judge of millions of Americans — around 73 or 75 million Americans who voted for Trump because they are sick. They voted for Trump because they deeply dislike the establishment. And no matter what you tell them about Trump, they dislike the establishment even more.”

He continued, “And so, it’s amazing to me that nobody who is in the anti-Trump faction has stopped to say what is it we are doing that repels so many Americans that, again, Wyoming is a great example — the Cheney name was a one-time magic. Now, it just doesn’t just get beat — it gets humiliated. I mean, 29% is a sign — take away the Democrats who switched party to vote for her — she got probably one in every four Republicans. It’s amazing. So, I don’t take what she says very seriously.”

