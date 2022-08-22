Kayleigh McEnany: Fentanyl Chalk Coming Across Border ‘Terrifies Me’ as a Mom

Kayleigh McEnany told her co-hosts Monday on FNC’s “Outnumbered” that as a mom, she is terrified by newly discovered rainbow fentanyl because it can be mistaken for sideway chalk.

Saturday, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) officials warned that rainbow fentanyl is spreading throughout the West Coast.

McEnany said, “The terror watch list, you look at the fact that there have been 4.6 million encounters on the Southern border since Biden took office. As a mom, the Fentanyl issue terrifies me. This chalk that essentially looks like the chalk I play with on the sidewalk with my daughter, but it is Fentanyl. It’s pouring across the border.”

Co-host Lisa Kennedy said, “The Fentanyl crisis is really awful. You are scared about chalk, I have teenage daughters, and it terrifies me because Fentanyl is killing people who are not active drug users. It kills people who are experimenting for the first time. They go to a college party, they think they’re going to do a line of coke, and they end up dead. That’s terrifying.”

She added, “You asked about the federal laws. It is such a confusing system. If you map out what it takes to immigrate to this country legally, it’s almost impossible. So hopefully, this will put some pressure on Congress to at least simplify things so that people know, if they want to come here and work for a while, they should be able to do that and go back home. But the complicated system we have incentivizes people to come here and to stay because they don’t know if they leave or if they’ll ever be able to come back again. I think that’s been one of the massive failures of the vice president. I’ll say it over and over. She’s had the opportunity, having been a senator, to work with Congress to pass laws to simplify our immigration system and make it better and keep people safe.”

