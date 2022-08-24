Cardona Admits People Who Paid Student Loans Don’t Get Anything from Forgiveness Plan

Wednesday in an interview on the White House lawn, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona acknowledged to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy that President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student debt would not do anything for people who already paid off their education loans.

Cardona said, “To those who are saying it is not fair, look the aim of this is really to address the effects of the pandemic. It’s my responsibility to make sure that people are not coming out of the pandemic worse off than they were at the beginning.”

Doocy said, “But to the fairness question, the people who are sitting at home having just paid off their student loans or having paid them off years ago, what’s in it for them?”

Cardona replied, “We should be proud that we’re able to help Americans that need help right now just like we helped small businesses during the pandemic as well. It’s about making sure we’re taking care of Americans and investing in our economy and in our people.”

Doocy said, “Just the final one on this. The people that already paid their student loans, they don’t get anything out of this deal?”

Cardona agreed, “Right.”

Doocy said, “That’s right, OK.”

