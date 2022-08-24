Dem Rep. Garamendi: Biden Canceling Student Debt Will Help Young Americans ‘Get Their Act Together’

Representative John Garamendi (D-CA) said Wednesday on FNC’s “America Reports” that President Joe Biden canceling student debt will help young Americans “to get their act together.”

Garamendi said, “I think it’s the right thing to do. There’s no doubt about it that low and middle-income students have really been squeezed trying to pay off student debt. Through the pandemic, they have been waived, the interest as well as the pavements have been waved. Now it’s time to move forward. One thing that has not been mentioned – some of this debt can be given when students go into public service jobs needed.”

He added, “This begins next year and rolls out over the years ahead. It does not all happen at once. It’s not a pile of money in the pockets. Most of these people that are going to be receiving these reductions are on the edge, to begin with. So, it’s not an inflation issue, although everybody wants to holler about inflation. This is really an opportunity for these people that will receive these benefits to be able to get their act together. If you get out into the countryside, in the cities and the like, you’ll find that people, these young men and women, simply cannot get their life together. They are delaying their marriage. They are delaying the opportunities as they try to pay off this debt. This gives them a necessary break.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN