GOP Rep. Brady: Biden’s ‘Illegal’ Student Loan Handout Using ‘Taxpayers as a Personal Campaign Slush Fund’

Representative Kevin Brady (R-TX) said Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” that President Joe Biden canceling student loan debt was “illegal” and using “taxpayers as a personal campaign slush fund.”

Brady said, “I’m not a fan. One, because I don’t believe this is legal. Look, the president is trying to use taxpayers as a personal campaign slush fund. It’s wrong, and I don’t believe he has a legal authority to do it. But I think to your bigger point. This is just so unfair. So I have a neighbor who is a detective, who’s worked three jobs as long as I’ve known him, including selling carpet, plus his wife worked to make sure that their daughter could go to a state college, a good quality college, and come out of their debt-free. So now they have to pay taxes to pay off, after all that sacrifice of years, pay off the debt of someone else’s student loan.”

He added, “And I just think here you have got under President Biden — so under this scheme, you’ve got a single mom who will pay off the debt for a computer scientist. You have a plumber who will pay off the debt after physician assistants. You have a janitor who will pay off the student debt of an IT architect or a psychologist. How is that fair in anyone’s world? It just isn’t. So we are going to fight this because it is illegal. It is unfair. And as you said, it will drive inflation and college costs higher.”

