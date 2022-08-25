Tim Scott: I Don’t Believe Abortion Will Have Negative Impact on GOP in Midterms

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) said Monday on FNC’s “The Story” that he did not believe Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court would have a negative impact on Republicans in the upcoming midterm election.

MacCallum said, “The Roe decision is now described by Axios as, ‘Having fueled a stunning turn around for Democrats in the mid-terms.'”

She asked, “The question is politically, did Republicans underestimate the impact of this Roe v. Wade decision?”

Scott said, “I don’t think we did. Frankly, I’m so thankful that my mom chose life.”

He continued, “I don’t believe that this will have a negative impact on us at the polls, to be honest with you. Ultimately the decision about life is not left or right. It’s a wrong or right. I’m thankful that for my mother, she made the choice that brought me into this world, and so many millions of other kids are having the same experience enjoying a fruit-filled life even for those of us starting in poverty.”

Scott added, “It’s one of the reasons why I talked about the painful, miserable story of my grandparents growing up in Jim Crow South in my book. I want people to know that there’s life, there’s reasons to be optimistic. There’s reasons to remain hopeful, to be resilient, to be tenacious, and to know that in America, all things are possible.”

